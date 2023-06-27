At Castletown Station from 10am-5pm threre will be a display from the Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Club. And at the station in Port St Mary from 11am and 4.45pm there will be a steam exhibition and miniature railway by the Manx Steam and Model Engineering Club. This is in addition to a display of the 1921 Fowler Road steam roller and the No. 5 ‘Mona’ engine.