The 150th anniversary of the Isle of Man’s steam railway will be celebrated this Saturday (July 1) with entertainment that includes a ‘Victorian fair’.
Taking place at Port Erin Railway Station, it will be opened by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Rushen Silver Band at 11am.
The fair will feature a Victorian fancy dress competition (12.30pm), a family magician and puppet shows (12.45 and 1.30pm), a best family dog competition (2pm) followed by traditional Manx dancers Perree Bane and, from 3pm, Celtic music from fiddler Elizabeth Davidson-Blythe and Daniel Quayle.
Meanwhile in Douglas, a plaque will be unveiled at the station at 9.30am whilst the Douglas Town Band play, and there will be a ‘loco line-up’ of specially decorated trains.
At Castletown Station from 10am-5pm threre will be a display from the Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Club. And at the station in Port St Mary from 11am and 4.45pm there will be a steam exhibition and miniature railway by the Manx Steam and Model Engineering Club. This is in addition to a display of the 1921 Fowler Road steam roller and the No. 5 ‘Mona’ engine.
Other highlights on the day include: a model railway display in Port Erin railway station, 150th anniversary gin cocktails with Fynoderee Distillery, a treasure hunt around Port Erin shops, a colouring competitions, Port Erin Museum guided tours and book signing with Barry Edwards (at 11:30am), a 3D railway dome experience at Port Erin Arts Centre, the ‘Iron Road exhibition – a pictorial adventure into the history of steam’ at the House of Manannan in Peel, Victorian crafts, henna face painting and food stalls.
The Manx Electric Railway will also be celebrating its 130 year anniversary in September.
July 23 will see the start of an eight-day festival to celebrate both anniversaries, including the opportunity to book taster lessons to drive an MER tram (on the 23rd and 28th).
Throughout the week there will be the showcase of special engines around the island, and events like a film evening at The British Hotel on the 24th, Snaefell Mountain Railway and Douglas workshops/signal box tours on the 25th, a Derby Castle workshop tour on the 26th, and Laxey car shed tours on the 27th.
Finally on the 28th the Douglas Horse Tramway will celebrate its 147th year with a cavalcade.
All of the latter events can be booked by calling the Welcome Centre on 662525 or visiting www.rail.im.