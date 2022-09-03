Rain, heavy at times
The weather forecast by Stephanie Howland at the Met Office:
Cloudy as bands of rain continue to affect the island, turning heavier at times leading to some standing water along the roads.
A light to moderate south-easterly wind will becoming fresh to strong for a time overnight, with a maximum temperature reaching up to 19°C.
Cloudy with further rain tomorrow morning, again becoming heavier at times.
The rain will then largely clear away around the middle of the day, leaving the afternoon mainly dry with some sunny spells developing before another spell of rain arrives in the evening.
Moderate to fresh southeast winds will ease and become a light east or south-easterly during the day. Top temperature up to 19°C.
Outlook
Another cloudy and wet start on Monday, though the rain will mostly clear around midday allowing some sunny spells to break though during the afternoon. A moderate to fresh south-easterly wind with a maximum temperature reaching 19°C.
Sunrise: 6:29am Today Sunset: 8:05pm Today
