Ramsey Bakery reprieve

Ramsey Bakery has announced an ‘encore service’ for the next two weeks.

In an announcement on Facebook, the bakery said they are doing ‘what we can to help with the transition as we bow out’.

They said: ‘Whilst we have now ceased our island delivery services and our Mr B’s shops are now closed, we have agreed to continue production of bread and rolls for the first two weeks of May.

‘We will produce as many of the much-loved products that we currently supply as possible during this time, subject to the ingredients that we have available.’

The products will be available in Shoprite during the two week period.

Co-op stores in the island will recieve products ‘for the first few days of May to support them with their transition of supply’.

The bakery added: ‘We are incredibly grateful for the long-standing relationships that we have with many local businesses and it is important to us to ensure as smooth a transition as possible for our wonderful customers who have enjoyed our products and been so loyal to our brand for many years.

‘Then, sadly, we really will be finally hanging up the oven-gloves!