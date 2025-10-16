Ramsey Commissioners is set to create a ‘long-term strategy’ for Mooragh Park to provide a ‘vision’ for its future.
It says the plan will allow it to ‘explore’ all options when equipment is at the end of its life or collaborating with groups to best use the space.
The plan is due to go back to the board next April, with proposals and ideas for the next five, 10 and 25 years.
Commissioner Juan McGuinness says future-proofing will put the local authority in a stronger financial position to support any changes to the area.
‘It's a wonderful facility filled with a lot of great assets,’ he said.
‘I want to set in stone some forward thinking ideas to ensure that we aren't just settling for what we have.’