In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, head teacher Graeme Corrin said it was with ‘great sadness’ that he was informing families of the pupil’s unexpected death.
‘Our thoughts are with the student’s family at this extremely sad time,’ he wrote.
Mr Corrin said it was normal for friends and family to experience a wide range of emotions following a death, including sadness, anger and confusion.
He added that the Department of Education’s Bereavement Response Team would be present at the school to offer support to any students who wished to talk or needed additional guidance in the days ahead.
‘The Department’s Bereavement Response Team will be in school to support students who may need time to talk things through and they will provide further support and guidance over the coming days,’ he said.
The head teacher thanked parents for their understanding and support during what he described as an extremely difficult time for the school community.
‘If you have any concerns and would like to talk to us, please do not hesitate to contact our school office,’ he added.
Ballakermeen High School, located on St Catherine’s Drive in Douglas, is one of the island’s largest secondary schools.
The school’s letter concluded with its core values of kindness, honesty and respect, principles which staff say will guide their response and support for students in the coming days.