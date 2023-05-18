Rebecca Miah has been appointed as the new managing director of Isle of Man Meat Company Ltd, better known as IoM Meats.
The appointment was announced in an update sent to stakeholders by the chair of the board of IoM Meats, DFEA Minister, Clare Barber, which also included information about operations, sales and the latest audits.
Rebecca has already had a successful career in the agricultural industry in the UK, starting out in Leeds on a graduate programme at a full-service marketing agency, developing core skills in all disciplines, and scooping national and European awards for clients.
After working for Britvic and for Bottle Green Wines, her agricultural routes took her into a lead brand role at Milk Link Dairy Co-operative.
During this time she implemented two successful campaigns in collaboration with Dairy UK, to counteract negativity around dairy and deliver increases in consumption and positive consumer attitudes, winning the Yves Boutonnat Trophy at the International Dairy Federation for the work.
Within AHDB (the UK’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board) Rebecca then developed projects utilising artificial intelligence to myth bust across social media, acted as an international speaker and took a seat on the steering committee of marketing for the International Dairy Federation.
‘In addition to adding potatoes, cereals and horticulture marketing to her remit, and eventually moving to the critical position of beef and lamb strategy director.
As beef and lamb strategy director Rebecca sat on the Red Tractor and NFU livestock sector boards and oversaw the AHDB beef and lamb board.
Projects within the strategy included Quality Standard Mark for butchers, on farm knowledge exchange, research and development, environment, national medicine hub and export sales/market access development.
In addition to working with the British Meat Processors Association and Association of Independent Meat Suppliers.
Making the move back into dairy, Rebecca has most recently acted within the executive leadership of First Milk.
Rebecca hopes to bring this strong mix of strategic, commercial and marketing skills, alongside strong leadership skills, an understanding of the challenges farmers face and the needs of consumers to her new role of managing director of Isle of Man Meats.
She has a strong connection with the island, having family who lived in Colby and spending time here every year since childhood.
She will be settling into the local community with her partner, three ‘pony and rugby fan’ children, two cats and a paddleboard.
Sales has long been identified as a key area for the plant to focus on, and Rebecca’s background and experience in this area make her an ideal choice.
Clare Barber said in the update: ‘The arrival of the new managing director will see the development of a long term sales strategy for the plant.
‘In the short term the team are focusing on the improvements that can be made within the existing framework, and it is pleasing to see that on island sales have risen significantly recently as a result of the hard work of the team.
‘Supporting the programme of buying local is a key objective for my Department also and ways to work together on developing more on island sales is progressing.’
There were also promising signs of progress in the latest audits.
Mrs Barber said: ‘I am delighted to report that work to improve key areas of compliance and Health and Safety has been recognised, and that three external audits on the plant in the past three months have all resulted in a positive outcome.
‘The BRCGS audit undertaken prior to Christmas provided the plant with a continuing A* rating, the Red Tractor audit, an audit by Eville and Jones, on behalf of the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture also found the plant was compliant.’
Mrs Barber added: ‘The meat plant is an integral part of the Manx agricultural landscape and I am confident that Rebecca’s leadership skills and industry knowledge will be invaluable as she takes up the role of managing director.
‘I am looking forward to working with her, and focussing on the positive future of our island meat plant.’