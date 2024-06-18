Bringing in regulations to oversee the use of e-scooters and e-bikes is not a priority, Minister for Infrastructure (DoI) has declared.
Tim Crookall was responding to a question from Douglas North MHK David Ashford during the Tynwald sitting who asked when regulations in relation to the use of e-scooters would be brought before parliament.
The DoI undertook a consultation on the use of electric push bikes and scooters in January 2021. Of the 1,600 respondents, 70% supported legalising e-scooters and allowing faster electric bikes.
In addition to the public consultation, the department engaged with officers in the Department of Home Affairs, the constabulary, the road safety partnership and the climate change team.
Last May, then Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said in the House of Keys the department had received the draft e-scooter regulations and would be reviewed before bringing them before Tynwald for consideration.
But, at Tuesday’s Tynwald sitting, Mr Crookall confirmed those draft regulations would not be coming before members any time soon.
He said: ‘There was public consultation on e-scooters and bikes and draft proposals made after feedback from the public.
‘But this is not a priority for the department at this time. The department has other things to do and it is not a huge issue at this present time.’
The use of e-scooters on the public highway is currently illegal in the Isle of Man.
But the regulations, if ratified, would make it legal to drive e-scooters on the island’s roads and cycle lanes but would remain prohibited from being ridden on footways and in pedestrianised areas.
They would only be allowed on roads that have a speed limit of 30mph or less, they will be limited to 250 watts and around 15mph (the general standard across Europe), and riders would have to be 14 years or older. Also, helmets would not be mandatory but recommended.
Last year, Mr Thomas suggested increased use of e-scooters and bikes could help make the island go greener and said the department would undertake a two-year post-implementation study.
The public consultation carried out in 2021 found that about 40% of under 40s said they would consider using an e-scooter in the future, but this dropped to 19% for those over 40 and under 65.
E-scooters are also illegal to be ridden on roads in the UK but around 30 trials have taken place where people can rent an e-scooter and legally ride them on roads and cycle lanes.
But anyone who uses a privately owned e-scooter on a public road or other prohibited space is committing a criminal offence with offenders being fined or even disqualified from driving.
While e-scooters have become a common sight in towns and cities in the UK, they are still not widely used in the Isle of Man.