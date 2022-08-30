Relay for Life is hailed as a success as it raises £65,000
Relay for Life Isle of Man. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography)
The 24-hour Relay for Life attracted hundreds of participants last weekend.
Fundraisers took to the NSC track in support of Cancer Research UK in the event’s 13th year and saw people walk in remembrance of anyone affected by cancer whilst raising money for continued research.
Event chair Debbie Williamson hailed the event as a success.
She said: ‘It went really well. I’ve been involved in the committee before but it was my first year being chair.
‘We had 38 teams registered and about 500 participants, with more on the day.
‘We had more than 55 survivors registered as well.’
On the day about £60,000 was raised but that is now nearing £65,000 with people still handing in money raised from the event.
The event involved themed laps, including a special Jubilee lap this year.
‘We also had a couple of awareness laps with different colours for different cancers,’ said Debbie. ‘The effort was amazing and loads of people had smiles on their faces.
‘Someone did 260 laps which was amazing. The amount of dedication that’s put in is lovely.
‘The community spirit was particularly great.’
PokerStars sponsored the event, with local companies getting involved where they could. Robinson’s provided fruit and the Isle of Man Creamery brought cheese and milk.
She added: ‘As soon as you mention the relay people want to get involved and help out.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.