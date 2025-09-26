Work has begun to restore and conserve the historic Harry Kelly’s Cottage in Cregneash after recent storms damaged its traditional thatched roof.
Manx National Heritage (MNH) said high winds and heavy rainfall had left the roof vulnerable. As a temporary measure, MNH’s maintenance team has placed a tarpaulin over the entire structure to prevent further deterioration and protect the interior.
The covering will remain in place while the extent of the damage is assessed and repair plans are developed.
Harry Kelly’s Cottage is one of only a few surviving traditionally thatched dwellings on the island. Its roof is distinctive for being constructed with straw laid over thinly cut turf, known locally as scraa.
The building is designated as an Ancient Monument due to its architectural rarity and its association with Harry Kelly, a native Manx speaker who died in 1935.
The Kelly family donated the cottage to the Manx Museum Trustees, and in 1938 it became the first building in Cregneash to open to the public. This marked the creation of the first Open Air Folk Museum in the British Isles.
Cregneash itself is a small village in the south of the island that has been preserved as a living museum of traditional Manx life. Visitors can see working farms, craft demonstrations and historic cottages that reflect the way of life in rural communities during the 19th and early 20th centuries. Harry Kelly’s Cottage is one of the best-known of these buildings, helping to illustrate the island’s farming and cultural heritage.
Connie Lovel, Executive Director of Manx National Heritage, said: ‘Harry Kelly’s Cottage is one of the Isle of Man’s most iconic historic buildings and a cornerstone of Cregneash. The damage caused by recent adverse weather highlights how vulnerable these rare thatched structures are.
‘By acting quickly, we can protect the cottage and its interior and prepare for rethatching and conservation works, ensuring this much-loved ancient monument can continue to be enjoyed.’
The scraa underlay highlights the cultural and historic importance of the building but also makes it more vulnerable. If the thatch loses its weatherproofing, rainwater can erode the scraa and turn it to mud. At that point, both the thatch and the turf underlay would need replacing.
MNH said that only the thatch requires replacement at this stage.
Historically, islanders protected thatched cottages from storm damage by roping old sails across the roofs. In this case, MNH has used a modern tarpaulin, serving the same function of shielding the roof, interior collections and mud floor until repairs can begin.
Full rethatching is scheduled to take place in spring 2026. MNH said visitors will be able to see skilled craftsmen using traditional methods to restore the cottage.
The work aims to ensure the building remains a key part of the Cregneash site and continues to represent traditional Manx rural life.
Harry Kelly’s Cottage remains one of the most recognisable landmarks in the south of the island and is central to Cregneash’s role as a folk museum.