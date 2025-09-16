Volunteers served tea and cake over TT fortnight, National Week and the Grand Prix period - a total of 36 days. The Friends reported that Irene Wadman has made about 800 jars of jams and preserves over the summer and that more than £12,000 has been raised so far this year. Scaffolding is currently up on the west wings, with the aim of completing exterior works next month and remaining interior work later this year.