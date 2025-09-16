The latest Jurby Mice exhibition at Jurby Church will close on Saturday 28 September, with organisers reporting more than 1,500 visitors in the past two months.
The display, titled ‘Just an Old Manx Postcard… and an Old Vespa Scooter’, opened on 5 July.
The Friends of Jurby Church said the visitor book has recorded around 200 comments since the launch, with many praising both the church and the exhibition. The group described the response as ‘busy’ over the summer period.
Created by Jean Tucker, the show presents a series of small tableaux following mice characters on a tour of the island inspired by old postcards and a restored Vespa scooter. Scenes include trips to the Point of Ayre, Ramsey, Peel Castle, Cregneash, the Sound and Douglas, as well as a mountain journey from Sulby that features a nod to Joey Dunlop and a rescue of two hedgehogs.
Other story stops include Groudle Glen, the Fairy Bridge and Tynwald Day celebrations, where the mice meet a ‘mouse Governor’ and encounter a carnival parade. The narrative also refers to kayaking near Sugarloaf rock, a wedding at the Abbey Tea Rooms, a visit to Laxey to meet miners and a ride on the horse tram before a show at the Gaiety.
Tucker’s displays are accompanied by short verses and copies of historic postcards from a large private collection, many dating to the Edwardian era and the artist A.R. Quinton. Ros Richards created the Tynwald Day carnival parade scene, while other tableaux were designed by Tucker with assistance from volunteers.
In a statement, Jean thanked Ann Kneen for knitting Leafy Green gnomes and toadstools, Dawn Taylor for seagulls, seals and hedgehogs, Margaret Davies for items from dolphins to Viking boats, Josie Wilson for help with backgrounds and Alan Metcalfe for cutting cardboard, as well as the Friends of Jurby Church who help behind the scenes.
The Friends said they have had a busy year of maintenance and fundraising. Newly discovered Manx crosses were installed in a purpose-built cabinet in March, interior walls were repaired and decorated, a choir stall platform in the chancel was removed and carpeted, and new flooring was laid in the kitchen and vestry. A new path from the gate to the north door has been completed and tower restoration finished in August.
Volunteers served tea and cake over TT fortnight, National Week and the Grand Prix period - a total of 36 days. The Friends reported that Irene Wadman has made about 800 jars of jams and preserves over the summer and that more than £12,000 has been raised so far this year. Scaffolding is currently up on the west wings, with the aim of completing exterior works next month and remaining interior work later this year.
The church is open daily from 10am to 4pm, subject to closure in extreme weather. A service is held on the third Sunday of the month at 10.30am. The current exhibition will be followed by ‘Snapshots of Jurby in 1945’ from 1 October to 30 November, with a Remembrance display running from 1 to 12 November.
Visitor book entries cited by organisers include: ‘A wonderful experience’, ‘Lovely church and the mice display is wonderful’ and ‘Another brilliant display’.