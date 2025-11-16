The Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that reports of a hill fire on the Calf of Man on Saturday morning was actually water vapour.
The Emergency Services Joint Control Room received a call from a concerned member of the public reporting what appeared to be smoke rising from the Calf.
A member of fire service personnel was sent to the Sound to investigate.
From a distance, it did appear that smoke issuing from the hillside and it was understandably reported in good faith.
However, following closer inspection, and with the benefit of binoculars and a camera zoom, it was confirmed that there was no fire.
The effect was caused by strong winds lifting water vapour up from the landscape, creating the appearance of smoke from a distance.