Motorists are being urged to take extra care this morning (Monday) following reports of black ice on several of the island’s roads.
Police are at the scene of a single-vehicle collision at the top of the Ballamodha Straight this morning.
Elsewhere, officers are attending Foxdale Road near to the Braaid Roundabout to reports of a crash. The road is blocked.
A third RTC has also occurred on the Creg Ny Baa back road.
Residents have also reported patches of black ice in other parts of the island, with some warning that untreated roads are particularly slippery.
Drivers are being encouraged to reduce their speed, allow extra time for journeys and take care on rural routes where ice is more likely to form.