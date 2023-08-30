'Following the declaration of the climate emergency in 2019 and approval of the Climate Act, 2021, Manx Utilities has been working on various projects with specialised consultants to assess the Island’s capability to support onshore renewables whilst maintaining security of supply for its customers. This includes the identification of suitable generation sites across the Isle of Man, identifying the most suitable locations to connect renewables onto the power system, assessing the technical limitations of the power system, identifying the most suitable technology mix of renewables for the Isle of Man and identifying the ownership route which provides the best value to customers of the Isle of Man. Based on these studies, the electricity produced from onshore wind best aligns with how electricity is used on the Isle of Man and has the lowest cost of all viable renewable technologies. However, solar on buildings and car parks can be delivered more rapidly. The ownership route which offers the lowest possible cost to consumers is public ownership.