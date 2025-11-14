A much-loved Douglas restaurant has announced that its current premises are up for sale or lease, but fans of Full Moon Thai can relax, because the team says they’re not going anywhere.
The business at 3 Market Hill is being offered as a fully operational, ready-to-take-over restaurant in the heart of Douglas.
The site comes complete with fittings, furniture and a full kitchen setup, making it an attractive option for anyone looking to break into the hospitality scene or expand an existing venture.
Full Moon Thai has built a loyal following over the years, so news of the listing prompted some concern online.
But the owners have been quick to reassure customers that the sale simply reflects a planned relocation within Douglas.
In a statement, they confirmed they’re adjusting the size and structure of the organisation to 'enhance systems, improve management processes, and strengthen long-term professional development', and stressed that they remain 'fully committed to the community and are not leaving Douglas’.
It added: ‘Full Moon Thai has developed a loyal community of regular diners and enjoys notable visibility within the area.
‘Whether you intend to continue the existing concept or introduce a new culinary identity, the space is flexible and provides immediate potential for income generation.
‘The reason for this sale is our plan to relocate elsewhere within Douglas while adjusting the scale and internal structure of our organisation.
So while their Market Hill spot may soon have a new occupier, the Full Moon Thai team will still be serving their signature dishes somewhere else in the capital.
Anyone interested in the commercial opportunity can make enquiries by phone on +44 7624 236697 or by emailing [email protected].