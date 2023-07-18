As investigations continue into the incident, restrictions remain in place.
'The water and air space around the site is also closed to the public.'
The Isle of Man Civil Aviation Administration reminded the public that unauthorised drones are not allowed in the area, adding: 'Due to ongoing accident investigation operations in the vicinity of Port Erin, no drones may be flown within 2 nautical miles (3.7 km) of Bradda Head.'
Police believe that the aircraft had one person on board at the time of the collision but no details about the individual have been released yet.