A major emergency search and rescue operation is continuing following reports that a light aircraft has crashed into the cliff face at Bradda Head, Port Erin.
The Air Accident Investigations Branch has been informed. Witnesses reported hearing a bang and seeing black smoke around 1pm today.
A fisherman said that he saw a plane - believed to be a Cessna – flying low over the bay just before the incident.
The emergency response, involving police, fire and ambulance, the Peel and Port St Mary lifeboats and the Coastguard rescue helicopter from Caernarfon, is being co-ordinated by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
A MCGA spokesperson said: ‘HM Coastguard is coordinating the response with the Isle of Man Coastguard after reports a light aircraft had collided with the cliff face at Bradda Head, Isle of Man. ‘Peel RNLI lifeboat was sent and also HM Coastguard’s helicopter from Caernarfon to carry out a search.’
An RNLI spokesperson added: 'Two RNLI lifeboats have launched to assist in a multi-agency incident off Bradda Head, near Port Erin.
'RNLI lifeboats from Peel and Port St Mary launched at approximately 1.10pm. Peel’s Shannon class lifeboat and the Trent class are assisting.'