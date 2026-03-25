Manx Care has issued an update on services at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital (RDCH) after it was discovered that significant structural work is required.
This week, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) submitted a planning application seeking permission to carry out repairs to the hospital’s roof.
As a result, the aim of returning all services by the end of April has now been pushed back until the following month.
Services normally offered at RDCH have temporarily relocated while work is carried out to deal with an ongoing pest control issue.
Some services have remained at RDCH’s newly refurbished Martin Ward, while others have been moved to Noble’s Hospital.
The work planned includes significant roof repairs, removing redundant chimney stacks and sealing gaps in the roof to prevent birds, vermin or water entering the building. The full extent of the work only became clear following detailed inspections.
Manx Care, the Department of Health and Social Care and the Department of Infrastructure have worked together to put a sustainable plan in place.
Phase one is currently underway and is expected to be completed by mid-May 2026. This will allow several services to return ahead of the Isle of Man TT fortnight, including the Minor Injuries Unit, bone density scanning, radiology, blood clinics and outpatient appointments.
Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope said: ‘We know how important RDCH is to the community it serves and we do not underestimate the impact of the ongoing disruption.
‘Our priority has been to maintain patient care safely while carrying out the work needed to future-proof the building. We will continue to keep people informed as the programme progresses and as services return.’
Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian MHK added: ‘This is not about quick fixes, but about taking responsible decisions now to protect services for the future.’