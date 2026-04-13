The charity’s volunteers are currently operating from temporary premises at Battery Yard near the old lifeboat station.
But the slipway at the former station has not been used since 2018 and the lifeboat now launches from the liner berth within the harbour, an arrangement which will continue.
The RNLI has been working closely with the Department of Infrastructure to identify a suitable location for a temporary new base.
The planning application seeks to change the use of the Manx Marine building on the Tongue for the new crew base, which would enable the RNLI to carry out renovation works to make the facility fit for purpose.
If approved, the new base, which is next to the Coastguard station, would provide improved welfare facilities for the volunteer crew, including changing rooms, a workshop, office space and a crew area. Externally, a new flagpole and antenna would be installed.
Sam Holliday, interim head of Region Wales, West and the Isle of Man, RNLI, said: ‘Our volunteer crew deserve facilities that meet modern standards. This move would deliver a significantly improved lifeboat station, giving our people a stronger base from which to continue saving lives at sea, as they have done for more than 200 years.
‘Subject to the necessary approvals, the RNLI is committed to prioritising this project and enabling the crew to operate from the new facility as soon as realistically possible.
‘We’re grateful to the Isle of Man Government for their continued support and for working with us to make this possible.’
The proposed lease would run for seven years, with a review option after four. Douglas crews are currently training on the Trent class lifeboat allocated to the station.
The Trent will continue to operate from the liner berth, thanks to permission from the Department of Infrastructure, as this is not a slip-launched lifeboat.
The RNLI’s lease on the former slipway station has expired and the site has been handed back to the Isle of Man Government. Its future is set to be determined soon although, back in November 2024, DoI Minister Tim Crookal told Tynwald the station would ‘likely be demolished’.
There will be further changes in the near future, with Trent class lifeboats expected to reach the end of their operational life in 2028.
The RNLI says it will continue working with the Isle of Man Government to secure a permanent solution for the long-term future of Douglas RNLI.
Michael MacDonald, Ports Manager (Harbour Master) at the Department of Infrastructure, said: ‘The RNLI plays a vital role in maritime safety around the Isle of Man. We’re pleased to support this temporary solution while discussions continue about the long-term future of lifeboat provision in Douglas.’
The application for the new station on the Tongue will be considered by planners in due course.