A drink-driver has been put on probation and banned from the roads for two years.
Joshua Gilardoni admitted the offence, as well as resisting arrest, being drunk in public, and driving without a valid licence or insurance.
We previously reported that 22-year-old Gilardoni was driving a Smart Coupe on October 31.
He drove into Tesco car park, on Lake Road, via the exit and then went to the store, but staff told him it was closing.
Gilardoni pleaded to be allowed in and offered staff £20 to make a purchase.
He got back into his car but then started driving slowly, revving the engine.
Police were called and Gilardoni was located at his home.
He failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 58, above the legal limit of 35, and checks found that he only held a provisional licence, but was unsupervised in the car.
On November 30, Gilardoni was spoken to by police after he was found slumped against the wall, outside the Outback in Barrack Street.
He was described as slurring his words and unable to hold himself up.
Officers told him to get a taxi home, but he didn’t comply and was subsequently arrested.
Gilardoni then tensed up, pushed against the officers, and kicked against the rear of the police van, resulting in him being put in leg restraints.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for the guilty pleas and said Gilardoni clearly needed support.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘Getting on top of your misuse of alcohol has got to be your priority.
‘If you can tackle that it’s likely you’ll not see the inside of a courtroom again.
‘The help is there, you’ve just got to take it.’