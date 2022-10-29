Road closing for resurfacing

The Department of Infrastructure hopes to complete works in about a week, but additional time has been allowed on the closure beyond this to take into account the possibility of weather delays. HILARY PARK – ACCESS Will remain accessible from the Woodbourne Road end of Hilary Road. PARK ROAD - ACCESS As the junction with Park Road will be closed, Park Road will be made two way for the duration of the works with access/egress from Derby Road. BATHURST STREET, FARRANT STREET, MELBOURNE STREET - ACCESS All businesses in Bathurst Street will be fully accessible via the junction with Murrays Road. The lower entrance to Farrant Street will be accessed via Bathurst Street. Vehicles exiting Melbourne Street can use either Farrant Street or Bathurst Street. PEDESTRIAN – ACCESS Will be unaffected by these works Residents within the closure, and those living on Park Road have had letters explaining the extent of these works.