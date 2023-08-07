The A3 between Cronk-y-Voddy and Ballig Bridge will be closed from tomorrow until no later than Friday while diseased trees are removed from the Glen Helen area.
A Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture spokesperson said: 'Due to the rapidly declining condition of diseased trees on Department land in the Glen Helen area, an emergency road closure from Tuesday, August 8, until no later than Friday, August 11 has been sought to remove the dangerous trees.
'The roads will be closed from Cronk-y-Voddy to Ballig Bridge between 9.30am and 3.30pm, with temporary traffic lights outside of this period.