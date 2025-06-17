The Isle of Man’s very own Pink Floyd tribute band ‘Pigs On The Wing’ are set to return to the Gaiety Theatre with a special 30th anniversary performance in August.
The event will take place almost exactly ten years to the day since the band’s 20th anniversary show at the same venue, with its members chopping and changing during that time.
The 2025 line-up features founder member Pete Williamson on lead vocals and guitar, Richard (Dick) Raine on bass guitar, percussionist Steve Leach on drums, Ian (Wrighty) Wright on keyboards, and Chris Honour, the band’s very own Dave Gilmour, on lead guitar and backing vocals.
Completing the full nine-piece band are husband and wife team, Jo and Juan Callister on backing vocals, Sammy Johnson on saxophone, and new boy Alex Duke on acoustic and slide guitars.
A spokesperson from the Gaiety Theatre commented: ‘The island’s favourite Pink Floyd tribute band will be returning to The Gaiety Theatre to celebrate an astonishing 30 years as a band.
‘The members may have changed in the last 30 years, but the quality and attention to detail certainly haven’t, and the band are bringing the biggest and best show to date for this very special occasion.
‘You can re-live the glory days of Pink Floyd, one of the world’s greatest and best loved rock bands, in the Island’s most iconic venue – The Gaiety Theatre.
‘Huge demand is anticipated, so get your tickets early.’
Pigs on the Wing’s 30th anniversary show will take place at 7:45pm on Friday, August 29.
Tickets are now available to buy, and are priced at £25 for adults and £20 for under 16s.
To find out more and book tickets, you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/pigs-on-the-wing/