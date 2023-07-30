The Department of Infrastructure is to construct an improved surface water drainage system in the vicinity of Ballig Bridge at the end of next month.
The DoI say the scheme is intended to deal with instances of standing water after heavy rainfall, and to mitigate the threat of surface water flooding at nearby residential properties.
Work will start on Tuesday, August 29 and will take about a month to complete.
Three-way traffic flow will be maintained at all times through the use of temporary traffic lights.
It is likely that on-road parking in the immediate vicinity of houses at Ballig Bridge will be unavailable or significantly reduced for much the time that work is underway.