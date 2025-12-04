Manx Care has announced that essential road works will take place on the Noble’s Hospital site on Monday December 8 and Tuesday December 9.
The works will be carried out on the road by the entrance to the Palatine Health Centre, behind Newlands, which includes the DATU and Ward 20 areas.
Traffic management measures will be in place throughout the two days to help direct drivers and maintain access around the site.
Patients and visitors are being asked to allow extra time for their journeys and to follow any on-site signage or instructions from staff during the works.