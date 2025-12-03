Services normally offered at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital (RDCH) will be temporality relocated as work takes place to deal with an ongoing pest control issue.
The services will move to other facilities at Noble’s Hospital and elsewhere from Monday, December 15.
Some services will remain at the RDCH’s newly refurbished Martin Ward which was the first part of the hospital to close in October to deal with the pest control issue.
The work included a deep clean, installation of new ceiling tiles and other structural improvements.
The following services will be moved from December 15 and, wherever possible, Manx Care says staff will relocate with services to maintain continuity of care:
* Skin Service: Martin Ward, RDCH
* Blood/ECG Clinics and several outpatient clinics: Martin Ward, RDCH
* Renal Service: Noble’s Hospital, Braddan
* Minor Injuries Unit (including X-ray): Noble’s Hospital, Braddan
* Podiatry Clinic: Central Community Health Centre, Westmoreland Road, Douglas and some patients will have home visits, and these will be arranged directly with those patients.
* Physio Clinic: Central Community Health Centre, Westmoreland Road, Douglas
* Continence: Mount View House, Ramsey
* Tissue Viability Clinics: Will be available between the Peel GP Practice and the Jurby Health Centre. Patients have been advised which clinic to attend.
* Dental Outpatient: Plans are being finalised, and further information will follow shortly.
Manx Care says the bone density scanning and phototherapy services will be suspended until works are complete.
Patients with upcoming appointments or ongoing care will be contacted directly with details of their new arrangements, and transport and support will be available for those who need help accessing relocated services.
Manx Care’s chief executive Teresa Cope said: ‘Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital is not just a hospital — it is a vital hub for healthcare on the Island.
‘The relocation of some services is a temporary but necessary step towards ensuring the safety and comfort of staff and patients into the future.
‘Planning for reopening will begin as soon as remedial works are underway, and we will keep the public informed throughout the process.’
Ms Cope has also expressed thanks to everyone involved in relocating the services and undertaken the work at RCDH.
She said: ‘Patients, families, staff and partners are thanked for their patience and support during this period.
‘We also extend our gratitude for the work being undertaken by our partners across Government Departments as well as external specialists whose focus is fixed on upholding the highest standards of safety and returning all services to Ramsey at the earliest opportunity.’
The disruption follows confirmation from Health Minister Claire Christian in the autumn that the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) at Ramsey Cottage Hospital will remain closed at weekends for the foreseeable future due to staffing issues.
Ms Christian said workforce levels had ‘modestly improved’ but not enough to allow for full weekend cover. Ms Christian said a final decision on weekend provision is expected by January 31, 2026.
For full details of the relocation plans, including information on how to access transport, visit: https://gov.im/rdch-ongoing-works.