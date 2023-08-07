It might come as a surprise to travellers who’ve used it recently, but the Isle of Man’s airport is the fourth best in the British Isles, according to a survey.
It shares the fourth spot with London City and Inverness.
The island’s airport has been dogged with delays caused by a shortage of air traffic controllers, leading to delays and cancellations.
Nevertheless, Ronaldsway t is lauded for its ‘pleasant ambiance’.
One Google review says: ‘My favourite airport. Never seems to [be] any hassle here. Connect to Manchester from here a lot which is useful for islanders.
‘The views from the terminal are great too. The bar/cafe on the departures side is also efficiently run. There are busier times at this airport but on the whole it is a very calm place.’
To come up with the airport league table, travel insurance company Loveit Coverit aggregated Google review scores and customer ratings from the airport and airline review site SKYTRAX to calculate the average customer review score for each of the UK’s international airports.
Heathrow, Belfast City, Southend and Glasgow came lower than the Isle of Man.
The survey reveals only the best airports. It doesn’t say which is the worst airport.