A Manx runner is nearing the end of a gruelling week-long challenge that has seen him complete seven half marathons in seven days to raise money for four local charities.
Tom Quirk, who works at Baker Tilly Isle of Man, began the ambitious fundraiser on Monday and will have covered more than 90 miles by the time he crosses the finish line this weekend.
The challenge will conclude on Sunday at the Flutter Hospice Half Marathon.
Tom, who took up running in 2020, has since competed in events across Europe, including half marathons in Copenhagen, Prague, Cardiff, Valencia, Lisbon and Split, as well as the Manchester Marathon.
Over the years, he has raised around £11,000 for charitable causes such as Isle Listen, Forget Me Not and Hospice Isle of Man.
Last year, he completed one of his toughest challenges yet, running 39 miles of the TT course in aid of Isle Listen and raising £1,700.
This latest effort marks his biggest test to date, with weekday runs taking place after work following a start point at the Baker Tilly offices on Lord Street in Douglas. A different route is planned for Saturday ahead of Sunday’s finale.
The fundraiser will support Isle Listen, Forget Me Not, Hospice Isle of Man and Rebecca House Children’s Hospice.
Tom said the charities are particularly close to his heart.
He said: ‘All four charities are close to my heart. It is rewarding to know where the money is being spent and the impact it’s making on the local community.
‘I have seen first-hand the work of Hospice Isle of Man as they took care of two of my grandparents. The staff brought kindness, patience and a willingness to listen, which provided immense comfort to my family.’
Alongside the running challenge, Tom is also hosting a charity raffle to boost fundraising efforts.
His colleagues at Baker Tilly Isle of Man have said they are behind him ‘every step of the way’ as he pushes towards the finish line.