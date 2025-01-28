A secondary school has sent out a letter raising serious concerns amid allegations of online bullying among some of its students.
The letter, seen by Media Isle of Man, has been sent out by bosses at Bemahague School and highlights worrying behaviour in a WhatsApp group chat called “Bemma 2024/25.”
The group, described as ‘unofficial’ and unrelated to the school, has played host to several instances of bullying, including foul language, extreme insults, and even threats of violence, the letter says.
In some cases, indecent images have also been shared.
The school says it has recently had to investigate ‘several’ incidents of online bullying, ‘much of which has been taking place on the group.’
Media Isle of Man understands that the letter sent out by the school was distributed to parents and guardians of children in the school’s Year 7 earlier this week.
WhatsApp is a widely used messaging app that allows users to send texts, make voice and video calls, and share media securely across the globe.
Bemahague School in Onchan, which plays host to around 700 students from between Years 7 and 9, explained that most of the activity on the WhatsApp group happens outside of school hours, often late at night.
School bosses say they recently held an assembly to address the content seen in the group, during which students were reminded that WhatsApp has a minimum age requirement of 13.
Staff have advised all Year 7 students to leave the group immediately and have spoken directly to the group’s organisers and their parents, the letter stated.
It also referenced the Isle of Man’s updated telecommunications legislation, warning that some of the messages could meet the legal definitions of grossly offensive or harmful content.
Parents were urged to monitor their children’s phone use closely, particularly if they use WhatsApp.
The school described being ‘horrified’ by the content of the messages and pledged to support families by re-launching the Isle of Man Safer Schools App, which offers guidance on online behaviour and safety.
The Isle of Man Government’s Department of Education, Sport and Culture has been approached for comment.
Do you think online bullying is a serious issue on the Isle of Man? Share your views with our readers.
Email [email protected] with your views and we will consider it for publication in the Isle of Man Examiner’s letters page.