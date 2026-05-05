The Isle of Man’s school holiday calendar is determined primarily by educational and operational requirements rather than cost considerations, Education Minister Daphne Caine has said.
Responding to a question during Tuesday’s House of Keys sitting, the minister explained that each academic year must include 188 days when schools are open to pupils, alongside additional in-service days for staff training.
Within that framework, term dates are divided into autumn, spring and summer terms, each including a half-term break.
Mrs Caine said a range of factors are considered when setting holiday dates, including bank holidays, nationally significant events such as Tynwald Day and major occasions like the TT races.
Operational requirements - including the scheduling of staff training days and ensuring a balanced spread of teaching weeks - are also taken into account.
‘Maintaining a largely consistent holiday pattern from year to year is an intentional approach, as it provides certainty and predictability,’ Mrs Caine said.
‘School term dates are set to support educational delivery, pupil attendance and the effective operation of schools, rather than to achieve cost savings.’
Questions were raised during the sitting about the timing of recent Easter and Christmas holidays, with concerns pupils may have lost valuable teaching time ahead of exams.
In response, Mrs Caine said: ‘It is not always possible for school holidays to align precisely with Easter, as the overall balance of term lengths must be considered.
‘Any concerns teachers may have about term dates can be raised through their recognised unions as part of the consultation process. The department works in consultation with the recognised teaching unions, but the final decision on school holidays rests with me as minister.’
Students and teachers across the Isle of Man are set to receive a two-week break during this year’s TT period instead of the usual single week, with the summer holidays shortened to accommodate the change.