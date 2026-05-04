An upcoming art exhibition will showcase work created by the University College Isle of Man students.
The work will showcase finial year art students final year project, titled ‘Follican’.
It will run consecutively from this Saturday, May 9, through to next Friday, May 15.
The work of the degree students is a collective project, and it will be displayed in the Villa Marina Arcade. All of the pieces that will be on display reflect the artisitic development of the students that has taken place over the three years they have studied.
Students presenting their art have studied the BA (Hons) Creative Visual Practice degree.
This final project is a representation of not only the development but also showcases a significant stage in the students creative evolution, demonstrating the refinement of their skills.
One of the students, Milly Nodwell, commented: ‘Follican, which is the translation for butterfly in Manx, symbolises the transformation and growth which is an apt reflection of the cohort’s progress as emerging artists.
‘It also highlights our transition from education into professional practice. As 2026 is the Year of the Manx (Blein Ny Gaelgey) Language, we were keen to reflect this in the exhibition by adopting a Manx word as the theme for our exhibition.’
All of the work completed by the further education students will be displayed in a vacant unit of the arcade.
The work is not confined to one set of artistry, with the exhibition set to showcase fashion, fine art, ceramics and music.
A grant from the Isle of Man Arts Council, has enabled the further education section of the exhibition to take place. The grant went towards materials and cataloguing of the students’ work.
Liza Nicholson, acting head of UCM’s creative and leisure industries faculty, added: ‘Each year our student exhibition is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the creativity and talent of our learners.
‘This year’s exhibition will showcase work across a wide range of media, including a community engagement art project, and we are incredibly proud of what the students have achieved.
‘We are very grateful to VillaGaiety for supporting our students by providing such a fantastic exhibition space, and we hope lots of people from the community will come along to see their work.
‘All of the students are excited to showcase their work and celebrate the end of their degree with a presentation of their final work.’
Over the course of the exhibition there will be varying opening times.
Saturday, May 9 and Sunday May 10, the exhibition will open from 10am to 4pm.
On Monday and Tuesday, May 11 and 12 - it will open slightly earlier from 9.30am to 4pm.
As the exhibition continues Wednesday and Thursday it will be open 9.30am to 5.30pm.
On the final day, May 15, it will be open from 9.30am to 4pm.