The Star Fishing Company Limited, whose registered office is at The South Pier, Oban, Scotland, has denied a fishing offence.
The company did not send a representative to court but authorised advocate Jim Travers to act on its behalf.
Mr Travers entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the company to a charge of failing to submit fishing logbook data by electronic means.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on December 3 last year.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on September 14.