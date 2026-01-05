Schools in the Isle of Man will remain closed until at least lunchtime today (Monday) because of the wintry conditions.
A government spokesperson said: ‘Schools will remain closed this morning due to hazardous conditions leaving busses unable to travel.
‘If schools reopen this afternoon, no school meal service will be available.
‘While some schools and areas may be accessible, the safety of pupils and staff travelling to and from school across the island is of paramount importance.
‘A gritting plan is in place; however, buses are currently not in operation.’