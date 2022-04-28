Seeing life on the farm at open day at school

The public were invited at the weekend to see life on the farm at Ramsey Grammar School.

Its family-friendly open day saw visitors looking around the farm, meeting the animals, enjoying some food and having fun on the bouncy castles.

The school showcased its farm, its key stage three rural science curriculum and key stage four agriculture courses.

It also showed how all of these highlight sustainable agriculture at Ramsey Grammar School.

There was the opportunity for people to talk to organisations involved in the industry.

These included Manx Wildlife Trust, UNESCO, Isle of Man Meats, Isle of Man Beekeepers, Isle of Man Creamery, Manx National Farmers’ Union and more, who all attended the event throughout the day.

This was part of UK wide celebrations for the first ever School Farms Day launched by UK charity Social Farms and Gardens and the School Farms Network on Saturday.

It saw school farms across the UK open their gates to welcome the public in and give some insight into the work they do.

There was also lots of online activity, farm tours and farm life videos, which will still be available on social media by searching the #SchoolFarmsDay hashtag.

The day was all about celebrating the important role that these places have in communities and education.