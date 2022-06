Senior Race Day curtailed by weather after earlier red flag

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

The Senior Race Day schedule has been curtailed by high winds, low cloud and showers.

It follows a red flag incident in the afternoon’s Sidecar race which brought that to a halt midway through the second and final lap.

This delayed the already shortened Senior Race, but the weather intervened before it could be run at its new start time of 4.15pm.

Organisers have yet to decide whether it will now run on Saturday.