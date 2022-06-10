Second sidecar TT red flagged
Friday 10th June 2022 2:22 pm
Share
Ben and Tom Birchall and Tim Reeves and Kevin Rousseau at Sulby Bridge after the second Sidecar TT was red flagged (Dave Kneale )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Friday afternoon’s second Sidecar TT has been red flagged after an incident at Ago’s Leap.
The race had already been shortened to two laps to accommodate the day’s three-race schedule. The incident occurred at the start of the second lap. No further details have been released.
A rerun looks unlikely with organisers now saying that the Senior TT will get under way at 4.15pm.