Second sidecar TT red flagged

Ben and Tom Birchall and Tim Reeves and Kevin Rousseau at Sulby Bridge after the second Sidecar TT was red flagged ( Dave Kneale )

Friday afternoon’s second Sidecar TT has been red flagged after an incident at Ago’s Leap.

The race had already been shortened to two laps to accommodate the day’s three-race schedule. The incident occurred at the start of the second lap. No further details have been released.