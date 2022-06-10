Second sidecar TT red flagged

Ben and Tom Birchall and Tim Reeves and Kevin Rousseau at Sulby Bridge after the second Sidecar TT was red flagged ( Dave Kneale )

Friday afternoon’s second Sidecar TT has been red flagged after an incident at Ago’s Leap.

The race had already been shortened to two laps to accommodate the day’s three-race schedule. The incident occurred at the start of the second lap. No further details have been released.