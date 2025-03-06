William Duggan, 35, was jailed in September last year after he was found guilty of 14 sexual offences.
Duggan had denied five counts of gross indecency and nine of indecent assault against two boys - now adults – and put them through a gruelling trial.
He was just 10 years old when he began abusing one boy, when he was seven.
But he then turned to another boy when he was 15 and carried on until he was 23. The victim was eight-years-old when the abuse began.
At his appeal, Duggan’s advocate Steve Wood argued that Deemster Graeme Cook failed to take into account at all stages the youth of the appellant when he sentenced him to 11 years.
In a judgment, Judge of Appeal Anthony Cross KC and Acting Deemster Alan Gough concluded that the construction of the sentence was flawed but ruled that the overall sentence was not manifestly excessive.
They varied the sentences for each of the counts but the total sentence remains one of 11 years.
Duggan was found guilty by a jury following a five-day trial in July.
During sentencing in September, victim impact statements from the two men who had been abused as children were read out by prosecutor Roger Kane.
The first victim said: ‘William took my childhood away and abused my trust.
‘It is a life sentence, and I will never forget what he had done. I have flashbacks nearly every day and I have nightmares reliving what he has done.
‘It took me years to get the courage to report him to the police. I felt ashamed and embarrassed, but I should not have to feel that way, he should.
‘Reliving it all (in court) is by far one of the worst things I have had to do. I was accused of being a liar and making it up for money.
‘I want a better life for myself and my children. I don’t want what he did to me to impact my life anymore.’