This year’s Manannan Sheepdog Trial takes place on September 23 and September 24 at Bishopscourt Farm, Kirk Michael, by kind permission and generosity of the Crowe Family.
The trial will start at 9am on both days and is being judged by Norman Christian from Ballavitchel Crosby who has vast experience in judging and competing at sheepdog trials both on and off the island.
Hazel will once again be in attendance with her catering van to provide refreshments for competitors and spectators.
There are several competitors taking part for the first time at this year’s trial, one of which is Steven Ledger who will be giving a brace demonstration which will see him working two dogs at a time.
Keep an eye on the Manannan Sheepdog Trial’s Facebook page for an exact time for Steven’s demonstration.
Entry is free, but donations to this year’s chosen charity, the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Nobles Hospital, will be most welcome. For further information contact Richard on 241994 or Ian on 468969.