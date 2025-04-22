TT fans will get the opportunity to enjoy a ride out with one of the event’s most legendary figures this weekend.
Twenty-three time winner John McGuinness MBE will be undertaking a lap of the original 15.85-mile St John’s course used for the first TT in 1907 on Saturday afternoon (April 26). The event is being organised in conjunction with island motorbike dealers Isle of Man Motorcycles.
Those wishing to take part are asked to meet at its Cooil Road showroom, which is on the Van Mossel MotorMall site opposite B&Q, at 2pm for tea or coffee and cakes.
The ride will then depart at 3pm heading for St John’s where those taking part are asked to gather at the car park on Station Road adjacent to the village’s primary school.
From there participants can take part in a lap of the course that takes in a loop between Ballacraine, Kirk Michael, Peel and St John’s and that was used for the first four years of the TT before it moved to the Mountain Course in 1911.
After the ride those taking part can return to Isle of Man Motorcycles for photos with the factory Honda Racing rider, who is set to make his 112th start at the event next month.
A spokesperson for the company said: ‘Join us at Isle of Man Motorcycles for a once-in-a-lifetime ride out led by John McGuinness MBE as we head back to where it all began – the original 1907 TT course around St John’s short course.
‘This is a unique opportunity to ride alongside one of the greatest road racers of all time and take in a piece of real TT history.’
There is no need to register, those wishing to get involved are invited just to turn up and take part.