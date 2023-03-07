The theme for International Women's Day (IWD) this year is #EmbraceEquity. What does this mean to you?
IWD has multiple meanings for me. First, it serves as a reminder that we must do more to emphasise the contributions of women in society and to support the development of their innate talents.
For me, that starts with recognising and appreciating the many strengths of the great women in my own team.
I consider myself quite fortunate; I currently oversee a team of 44 employees, of which 74% are female.
This percentage jumps to 80% when my senior management team is considered. It is a tremendous honour to work with a group of such formidable and accomplished women.
What are the biggest barriers to embracing equity and how can these be overcome?
Failing to provide parents with flexibility is a big barrier. People are still conditioned to use terms such as ‘working mum’ instead of ‘working parent’. Parenting is a cooperative endeavour.
We have worked extremely hard at Stonehage Fleming to accommodate a large number of working parents, whose contributions extend far beyond their standard working hours. This is so important. Consider women returning to the workforce. They possess exceptional abilities which businesses should cultivate as they continue to progress through an organisation.
As a mother of three, I can relate. My children are now teenagers but the support of my employers has been essential in helping make things work well. Balance is achievable.
Whose advice has inspired you and made a possible positive impact on your career?
My father instilled in me a strong work ethic at a young age. In this regard, he was and continues to be a role model for me. He helped reiterate some core values, such as if you are knocked down, you get right back up and try again.
At work, in recent years, a senior female colleague in a leadership position has been a huge support and inspiration to me. She encouraged me to stand up and be recognised and recommended the book 'Lean In' by Sheryl Sandberg.
It sends a strong message to women about the need to make yourself heard.
What can be done in the Isle of Man to embrace equity?
It is essential for schools to promote finance as a viable career option. You don’t need to be a banker or an accountant to work in finance. Our office in the Isle of Man is a good example.
Relationship management skills are vital and I collaborate with some remarkable relationship managers in our team.
We must ensure that we are encouraging young women to seek a career in finance, where they will find a variety of opportunities beyond number-crunching!
A business like ours benefits from a huge range of skills including good interpersonal communication, both with clients and inside the team.
What role do you think you can play in shaping the future of women in the industry?
Having strong, capable women on my team makes me acutely aware of the obligation I have to encourage them to reach their potential. I want to provide any assistance I can, be it through training, mentoring or providing new opportunities. I am open to ideas.
It is equally applicable at home. As a working parent, I like to think I have been a positive role model for my two daughters. My son also sees Mum and Dad as working parents. We are on an equal footing. That is the kind of positive message I would like to convey to my children.
What advice do you have for young women entering your field?
Find what you are good at and go for it. Be bold enough to speak your mind without fear of being silenced.
That is what I want to tell the women I work with. Reach for your goals with confidence and don’t be shy about asking for help. Be naturally curious and self-motivated to succeed.
Kim manages Stonehage Fleming's Family Office Team in the Isle of Man. She has a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Business Studies from Leeds Polytechnic and a STEP Diploma in International Trust Management.