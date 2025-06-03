Dean Harrison claimed his first Superstock TT win and his first victory in all classes since 2019 on Tuesday evening.
The Honda Racing man won the event’s delayed and shortened two-lap Superstock race one by 11.656s from Monday’s Superbike TT winner Davey Todd.
Todd in turn was 20.511 seconds ahead of the similarly BMW-mounted Michael Dunlop, the latter man claiming his 47th podium finish in third.
This equals John McGuinness’ record tally at the event.
A delighted Harrison said after the event: ‘I’ve been trying and trying in what has been a tough week.
‘Everyone knows how hard it is to win a TT, but I just kept digging deeper and deeper as the crowd cheered me on. I rode as hard as I could.’
His last lap of 135.692mph was his fastest in the class and ominously for his rivals ahead of the second Stocker race later this week he added: ‘We’re making the bike better and better all the time.’
Todd, who had initially led on the timing charts for the first half of the race, said he was hampered by traffic.
He explained: ‘It was crazy how many people I caught, but fair play to Dean he’s rode really well.’
Dunlop added he’d been struck by an electrical issue with the MD Racing BMW which had ‘made him nervous’.
Like Todd though he praised rival Harrison adding: ‘Fair play to Dean - he deserved one. He’s been riding well all week.’
Outside the top three, James Hillier was a comfortable fourth on the Muc-off Racing Honda, finishing four seconds ahead of the fast-finishing Ian Hutchinson on the MLav Racing BMW.
Conor Cummins edged out fellow Manxman Nathan Harrison for sixth, the Ramsey Rocket saying afterward: ‘That’s the start of the week for us. I’m happy with sixth - we can build on that.’
Dominic Herbertson, Josh Brookes and James Hind completed the top 10, while Santon’s Mikey Evans finished 11th on his birthday.
The top 11 all clocked laps of 130mph-plus in the second and final circuit of the race.
New Zealand newcomer Mitch Rees recorded his first finish in 23rd clocking a 125mph-plus lap along the way.
Douglas’ Marcus Simpson was 27th and Castletown’s Paul Cassidy 44th.
Fellow islanders Jamie Cringle, Joe Yeardsley and David Rigby were all retirements.