Shipwreck stamp set tells stories of Manx history
Isle of Man Post Office has released its latest stamp collection, this time with a focus on some of the island’s most significant shipwrecks.
The set features artwork from the Manx National Heritage archives and two new pieces by local artist Paul Parker. He said: ‘I am honestly honoured and very pleasantly surprised to be asked to produce the artwork for this set of Isle of Man stamps. As a Manxman it really does mean a lot to me.’
Portraying the ships at their final resting places, one of those included is the HMS Brig Racehourse in the 200th anniversary since it sank, that wreck inspired the work of Sir William Hillary in founding what would become the RNLI.
Maritime historian Adrian Corkill has spent years researching the topic and wrote the text for the accompanying stamp book, he said: ‘Many hundreds of ships have met their final fate around the coast of the Isle of Man.
‘The island’s central location in the Irish Sea and proximity to major shipping routes have been factors in centuries of losses.’
The other ships included in the set, dating from as early as 1588 to 1927, are the: Patache Sancta Catalina, Brig Lily, Barque Thorne, Steamship Clan MacMaster, and Steam Trawler Cevic.
As one of the last Manx stamp issues to have been approved by the late Queen Elizabeth II, it will carry her cypher.
Stamp sets, presentation packs and a first day cover are available now online and via telephone through 698430.
