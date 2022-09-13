Shops,buses, sports affected by royal funeral closures
Businesses across the island will be closing for all or part of the bank holiday on Monday to commemorate the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Some attractions and government offices will also be closed with planned events being moved to accommodate the unplanned bank holiday.
Supermarkets around the island will also be changing their hours with all Co-Op stores staying closed until 5pm on the day until closing at their normal hours.
Tesco, Winerite and all Shoprite stores will be closed for the whole day. Marks and Spencer are also listed as closing for the bank holiday.
Major food retailers like Costa will also be closed and McDonald’s opens at 5pm.
Manx National Heritage will be closing all of its sites, including the House of Manannan and the Manx Museum, as a ‘mark of respect’ with business as normal resuming the next day.
In entertainment, Villa Gaiety is closing for the day and Palace Cinema is open for matinee showings but closed in the evening.
The National Sports Centre will also be closed, but only for the duration of the funeral from 10.45am to 12.15pm.
Transport is also affected with the island’s bus service running on the public holiday schedule and trains stopping.
Loganair has announced it will ensure they have no scheduled flights during the funeral, they said: ‘This is to allow our staff the option of being able to watch the state funeral and for Loganair as a team to demonstrate our deep respect to Her Majesty.
‘We will be in touch with customers directly who may be affected by a change in schedule.’
Island residents will also receive no post on the day as the post office is shutting, any deliveries due will be pushed to Tuesday.
They also said: ‘The social security division of Treasury has advised that pensions and allowances due for payment on Monday can be collected this Friday, August 16.’