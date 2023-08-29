Cloudy start with a few showery outbreaks of rain, then sunny spells developing as the morning progresses. Risk of further showers this evening.
Moderate locally fresh west or northwest wind and a top temperature of 18°C.
Occasional showers to start tomorrow, then becoming mainly dry with sunny intervals. Moderate to fresh northwest wind easing later in the day, highest temperature 17°C.
Outlook
Cloudy start on Thursday with outbreaks of rain or drizzle arriving through the morning, this clearing to isolated showers in the afternoon or evening. Fresh to strong south or southeast wind decreasing later in the day, highest temperature 17°C.
Sunrise: 6:20am
Sunset: 8:18pm