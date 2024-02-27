A teenager has been fined £500 after admitting disorderly behaviour at the Castle Arms in Castletown.
Jacob David Kelly, also known as Parker, was involved in a fracas with another customer, which resulted in the licensee having to intervene.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that Kelly was at the pub, which is also known as The Glue Pot, on February 9 at 10.15pm.
The landlord said that Kelly had been loud and interacting with a number of customers.
The 19-year-old then got involved in an argument at the bar with a customer and the landlord stepped between them.
This prompted Kelly to say: ‘I will knock you out.’
The other male who had been involved in the argument was leaving but Kelly then began trying to push past the landlord in an attempt to get at him.
Kelly raised his arm and the landlord said that he believed he was about to strike him, so he put him on the floor.
CCTV footage later viewed, showed a scuffle during which Kelly put two people in headlocks, and punched out and pushed people as they approached.
Police arrived, and he tried to leave through the rear door but was stopped by officers.
The defendant, who lives at Bromet Road in Castletown, was described as smelling of alcohol, slurring his words, and unsteady on his feet.
When interviewed later, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
A probation report said that Kelly was unemployed but was a full-time carer for a relative.
He said that he and the other male he had been arguing with, had a mutual dislike of each other.
Kelly said that he had sustained a black eye and possible broken nose, but that he had little recollection of what was said or what happened.
The defendant told probation that he had not drunk since the incident.
The report said that supervision was not currently needed and that community service was not appropriate due to Kelly’s care responsibilities.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said that her client was a young man who had more responsibility than others of his age, as he was the sole carer for his mother.
Ms Myerscough asked the court to follow the recommendation of the probation report, for a financial penalty.
Magistrates also ordered Kelly to pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.