Showers at first, clearing later

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Starting cloudy today with occasional showers, but during the afternoon and into the evening the showers will become isolated as sunny intervals develop. Light or moderate west or northwest winds, with the maximum temperature a rather cool 13 Celsius.

Tonight will then be mostly dry, with much of tomorrow seeing sunny intervals and only isolated showers. However, the showers may become more frequent later in the day.

Outlook

Largely fine for the rest of the week and into the weekend.