Showers at first, clearing later

Monday 30th May 2022 6:04 am
Snaefell at 7am (Isle of Man weather )
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Starting cloudy today with occasional showers, but during the afternoon and into the evening the showers will become isolated as sunny intervals develop. Light or moderate west or northwest winds, with the maximum temperature a rather cool 13 Celsius.
Tonight will then be mostly dry, with much of tomorrow seeing sunny intervals and only isolated showers. However, the showers may become more frequent later in the day.
Outlook
Largely fine for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Sunrise: 4:55am Today Sunset: 9:38pm Today
