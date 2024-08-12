Sir Mark Cavendish’s record-breaking Tour de France exploits will be marked at a special homecoming event at the NSC on Thursday lunchtime.
The 39 year old’s remarkable cycling career, which culminated with a record-breaking 35th stage win at Le Tour last month, will be celebrated with a special lap of honour at one of the places it all began - the NSC raceway.
People are invited for a flag-waving roar of appreciation as Sir Mark completes a lap on the cycling track he rode as a child.
The lap will start at 1pm and will last about 30 minutes.
The government say the occasion will present the opportunity for the Department of Education, Sport and Culture to announce more details of the Sir Mark Cavendish Raceway, a scheme to honour and celebrate Sir Mark’s achievements, and which is due to open early next year.
On Thursday Sir Mark will be welcomed to the island at the entrance to the raceway by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, MHK and by His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor.
Dot Tilbury MBE, who started coaching Sir Mark at the age of nine, will also join the celebration.
Daphne Caine MHK, Minister of Education, Sport and Culture said: ‘Sir Mark’s achievements are truly exceptional and provide an inspiration for ongoing generations of children to get involved in cycling.
‘Thursday will be the first opportunity for the Isle of Man to applaud and celebrate the Manx Missile, fittingly at the place where he started.
‘I dearly wish I could be there to greet Sir Mark on the day of his celebratory homecoming, and to thank him for bringing the Isle of Man so many opportunities to enjoy a sense of national pride each time his triumphs have put the Isle of Man on the map.’
Mrs Caine will be away on the day of Sir Mark’s homecoming celebration and Sarah Maltby MHK, will deputise for her.
The Department is arranging for as many children to attend the event as possible on Thursday through its Manx Sport and Recreation clubs and members of the island’s thriving cycling clubs have been invited.
Members of the public are invited to join in the event. Make it a day to remember and bring flags and banners to cheer on Sir Mark’s lap of honour.
Spectators should arrive at the NSC from 12pm and line the NSC raceway before 12.45pm.
Car parking at the NSC will be extremely limited. Spectators are advised to travel on foot, by bus or bicycle.
Bus Vannin services will be announced, highlighting the best options and times in its scheduled public timetable.
The NSC Pool will be closed between midday and 2.30pm on the day
Bad weather may see the celebration moved to Friday, August 16.
A decision will be made on Wednesday.