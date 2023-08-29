A failure in a key UK Air Traffic Control system caused a number of flight cancellations and delays across the UK.
Below are the flight statistics from the Isle of Man Airport, however, it only publishes the statistics for outbound flights.
Of the 17 scheduled flights from the island, six were cancelled.
There were six which were delayed, with five of these delayed being over one hour.
The remaining five were on-time.
The airport said: 'Yesterday was due to be a peak day, however flights were disrupted by the UK ATC system failure.
'Passengers impacted by disruptions are encouraged to reach out to their respective airlines for more information.'