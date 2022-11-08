Six percent rise in people using the bus
Initial data shows there was a six percent increase in people using the bus on November 1, the day the £2 fare cap was introduced.
Tynwald approved the move to cap bus fares at a maximum of £2 per journey in a three-month trial to help people with the rising cost of living.
There would have been 11,013 people using the bus on a normal November day, but 11,649 people used it on Tuesday.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said there will be a monthly report on the number of people using the bus services in the island.
He added that though six percent was an improvement, the data was ‘statistically insignificant’.
Mr Thomas explained that it was too early to ‘accurately measure’ this and an increase or decrease would become more clear with a larger data set.
He provided data to the House of Keys for Wednesday, November 2, which saw a 13% drop off, most likely due to the storm, Mr Thomas said.
This trial will cost the Department of Infrastructure just over £150,000 in lost income, he told members.
The minister said: ‘We all want the trial to be a success. The £2 bus fare is an opportunity and we think people will use it.
‘Everybody’s affected by the cost of living crisis. This scheme is aimed to help people who travel the furthest.
‘I will be disappointed if data at the end of the month shows people aren’t using it, so use it or lose it.’
Douglas North MHK David Ashford made the suggestion that those living in Douglas wouldn’t benefit from the new fares but Mr Thomas argued that it ‘wouldn’t be true’ to say that.
‘The £2 bus fare works in both directions, you don’t just have to go to Douglas,’ he said.
When asked why the scheme wasn’t extended to night owl services, Mr Thomas explained that it is a premium service, whereas the cap was supposed to cover regular services to ‘deal with the cost of living’.
He added that there are only six buses operating the night owl service with lower passenger numbers.
On October 28, 126 people boarded a night owl bus, followed by 81 passengers on November 5, and 163 on November 6. The decision will be reviewed in the coming months.
