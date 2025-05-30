A Douglas fiduciary and wealth management firm has been recognised in the Sunday Times’ annual Best Places to Work survey.
Boston Multi Family Office, which is based on Hill Street, features in the medium organisation category.
The award celebrates companies that excel in creating a supportive, inclusive, and empowering workplace culture.
To be eligible, companies must score highly in an employee engagement survey (WorkL) developed in collaboration with behavioural scientists, data analysts, psychologists, business leaders, academics, and independent parties.
The survey is designed to measure engagement, wellbeing and discretionary effort accurately and rigorously.
The company’s chief executive Katherine Ellis said: ‘We are absolutely delighted that Boston has been recognised in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025.
‘This award is a true reflection of the incredible team we have and their dedication to maintaining a culture of trust, collaboration, and transparency. It’s a proud moment for all of us.’
‘Our people are at the heart of everything we do.
‘We want our staff to enjoy their time at work, and our company values reflect this by encouraging us to always strive to be better, embrace change, and enjoy the adventure together.’
A spokesperson for the company added: ‘Boston Multi Family Office places a strong emphasis on its company culture, believing that attracting and retaining the right talent is key to delivering exceptional service.
‘The company supports a strong open-door policy, where all employees are encouraged to raise questions, comments, or concerns with any of the directors or senior management team.
‘The leadership at Boston, including chief executive officer Katherine Ellis and the entire senior management team, lead by example—treating everyone with respect and kindness.
‘Work-life balance is a key priority for Boston, and the company recognises the importance of life outside of work. With flexible working hours and locations, Boston is committed to helping employees maintain a healthy balance between their professional and personal lives.
‘Employee wellbeing is also a major focus. In times of personal challenges, such as health issues, family crises, or bereavement, Boston provides full support to its staff, ensuring they are not pressured to return to work until they are ready.
‘The company believes in supporting its people through difficult times, reinforcing the sense of community and care that defines its workplace culture.
‘Boston also places a strong emphasis on career progression and professional development.’
‘This recognition from the Sunday Times is a proud milestone for Boston Multi Family Office, underscoring its ongoing commitment to employee wellbeing, support, and development.’
