The two other people involved in Tuesday's double fatality at the Southern 100 have been moved to hospitals in UK for further treatment.
Irish rider Alan Connor and marshal Liam Clarke from Wigan died in the incident during Tuesday evening's practice session at the Billown Course, which lead to the rest of the meeting being cancelled.
The other rider involved, which is believed to be Barnsley's Andy Smart, has ankle injuries and he has been transferred to a hospital near his home, while the spectator who was indirectly involved in the incident on Castletown Bypass received knee and leg injuries and is likewise receiving treatment in a UK hospital.
There were also two incidents on Monday's evening opening session. Northumberland's David McConnachy has hip and leg injuries after crashing at Ballawhetstone during that evening's lightweight/twins practice. He has since been discharged from Noble's Hospital.
In a separate incident, Stockport's Joshua Potts also fractured his tibia and fibula at Church Bends. He has also been discharged.
A Southern 100 spokesperson said: 'The promoters wish them a full and speedy recovery, while the club would like once again to thank all the medics, marshals, officials, and members of the public who assisted during the aftermath of the serious incident on Tuesday evening.'